Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:11 AM
Fakhrul flays govt handling of Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Tuesday that the government is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by speaking on television instead of standing by the people.
Fakhrul has made the allegation while outlining his party's position during coronavirus pandemic period at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan political office.
The BNP secretary general said the corona problem is not just a Bangladeshi problem, it is a global problem. The government should observe how other countries have dealt with the problem and succeeded. He gave examples of Vietnam and Greece.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam urged the government to give up arrogance and stand beside the people.  
Stressing on the food security of the people Fakhrul said the government did not understand the sufferings of the people. That's why their leaders embezzle the poor people's relief materials.  
He said although the government has announced a loan package to pay the salaries and allowances of the garment workers most of the workers have not yet received their salaries and allowances.
Replying to a question, the BNP secretary general said the BNP stood by the unemployed people in remote areas of the country including the capital. Relief materials have already been distributed to the 12 lakh families across the country.


