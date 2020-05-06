17 JMB men on ‘jihad mission’ arrested, sent to jail





Tohidul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, said the arrests were made by an anti-terrorism police unit around 7:00 pm on Monday.

The arrestees are Md Haider Ali, Md Mahmudul Hasan alias Masum, Md Jamirul Islam, Md Billal Hossain, Md Sheikh Arafat alias Johnny, Imrul Hasan alias Emon, Saiful Islam, Md Mozammel Haque, Md Shahjalal, Md Akhtaruzzaman, Mahmudul Hasan alias Sabbir, Abid ul Mahmud, Sohail Sardar, Obaidul Islam alias Sumon, Mahmud Hasan alias Sharif, Majedul Islam alias Mukul and Sohag Hasan.

Police seized 19 mobile phones, Tk 234,000 in cash and $922 from their possession. The arrestees admitted that they are members of mainstream JMB," said Towhidul.

According to CTTC, an engineer named Syed Mostaq bin Arman left Bangladesh for Saudi Arabia in 2017 and is still staying in the country. Mostaq released some audio speeches and videos on his YouTube channel, inviting Muslims to join jihad at a place called Ghazwat-ul-Hind as a soldier of Imam Mahdi, he added.

"Inspired by this audio and video clip, the arrestees communicated with Mostaq and tried to go to Saudi Arabia to prepare for war as Imam Mahdi's soldiers," said Towhidul, adding that they left home in mid-March to join the "jihad".

Initially, they planned to reach Saudi Arabia by road, crossing the border at Satkhira or Benapole, and crossing the Indian border at Kashmir, in the guise of a Tabligh group, he said.

The arrestees said the coronavirus epidemic would 'bring down wrath from the skies, smoldering everything,' leaving no guards at the borders to stop them, said the CTTC official.

The CTTC have filed a case against the arrestees in Ramna Model Police Station in this connection.

Our Court correspondent reported that the arrested JMB militants were produced before the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansari in the afternoon. The court sent them to jail.



































