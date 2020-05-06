Video
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020
128 more BD nationals return from India

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Another batch of 128 Bangladeshis, who got stuck in India due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, returned home from Delhi on Tuesday.
With these, around 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals have now returned home in two phases by air, according to Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi.
On May 2, 318 more Bangladeshis returned from Delhi and Chennai in two special flights. However, Biman is operating the special flights in coordination with Bangladesh missions in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Bangladeshis, stranded in Indian cities because of the lockdown since March 25, returned home by air and land routes with assistance of Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala, said the high commission which has kept its efforts on to facilitate the return of more Bangladeshis who are stuck in India.


