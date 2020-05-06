Thousands returning to Dhaka thru Mawa Ghat





Visiting Mawa ferry terminal on Tuesday morning, this correspondent found a large number of people crossing the Padma River by ferries.

All of them were seen hiring three-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, motorbikes, yellow cabs and microbuses to go to Dhaka paying extra fare.

Sirajul Kabir, in-charge of Mawa River Police Outpost, said there was low pressure of passengers over the last two days but suddenly it increased on Tuesday.

Talking to some people entering Dhaka, this correspondent found that most of them are owners and employees of shops, small businesses, job holders and garment workers.

Md Shafiqul Islam, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Shimulia ferry terminal, said they are operating nine ferries-three during the daytime and six at night, on Shimulia- Kathalbari River route only for carrying emergency goods.

Now people are crossing the Padma River by ferries as other river transport remained shut, he added.

The government on Monday extended general holidays further until May 16.

Meanwhile, the government decided to allow businesspeople to keep shops and shopping malls open till 4:00pm every day maintaining health guidelines during the general holidays extended until May 16 considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In line with the extended general holidays, the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said the public transport services will also remain suspended until May 16.

The country has so far recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths. -UNB



























