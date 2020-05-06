

Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation



It is worth mentioning that, KSA's economy is suffering from COVID-19 like all the countries of the world. Again, as a part of "Saudization policy" the KSA is going to introduce monthly fees on the staffers for dependency on foreign workers. Simultaneously, the fees for residency permits are also going to be increased. As a result, the citizens will get more jobs, reducing the necessity of foreign workers. Moreover, many of the projects may get delayed or suspended due to the record dip in oil prices--hampering the development works in the Kingdom. In addition, focusing on a tech driven workforce, the KSA is rapidly introducing robotics and automation in all sectors, even in menial job sector--the prime employment source of our unskilled expatriate workers.



However, the latest development in the KSA as well as in the Gulf Countries has raised concerns among the policy makers of Bangladesh. Although the demand for skilled labour will remain in the country, we will not be able to take the opportunity since most of our expatriate workers are unskilled. If we cannot start exporting skilled labour force before it is too late, the $3 billion of remittance from the KSA may be reduced to half within a decade.











To ensure smooth remittance inflow, Bangladesh should explore alternative labour markets rather depending on traditional markets. In Africa there are potentials to employ about four million Bangladeshis in farming, aquaculture and livestock sectors--according to the officials. The country's Expatriates' Welfare Ministry along with relevant authorities must explore this untapped region the quickest.



