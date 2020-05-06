Bangladeshi expatriates in KSA to face massive deportation

Video
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020
Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020

According to the Bangladesh mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)--the most lucrative destination of our migrant workers in the Middle East - about a million Bangladeshi expatriate workers are on the brink to be deported from the country. This deportation may take place within the next three to five years. The projection is made considering the effects of Coronavirus pandemic and the slumping oil price worldwide. Moreover, the country's policy to replace the foreign workers by its citizens at a massive scale within 2030 is considered a major reason for the deportation. This potential deportation is a major challenge to Bangladesh economy since remittance is the second largest source of our foreign currency and a key driving force of our economy.

It is worth mentioning that, KSA's economy is suffering from COVID-19 like all the countries of the world. Again, as a part of "Saudization policy" the KSA is going to introduce monthly fees on the staffers for dependency on foreign workers. Simultaneously, the fees for residency permits are also going to be increased. As a result, the citizens will get more jobs, reducing the necessity of foreign workers. Moreover, many of the projects may get delayed or suspended due to the record dip in oil prices--hampering the development works in the Kingdom. In addition, focusing on a tech driven workforce, the KSA is rapidly introducing robotics and automation in all sectors, even in menial job sector--the prime employment source of our unskilled expatriate workers.

However, the latest development in the KSA as well as in the Gulf Countries has raised concerns among the policy makers of Bangladesh. Although the demand for skilled labour will remain in the country, we will not be able to take the opportunity since most of our expatriate workers are unskilled. If we cannot start exporting skilled labour force before it is too late, the $3 billion of remittance from the KSA may be reduced to half within a decade.





To ensure smooth remittance inflow, Bangladesh should explore alternative labour markets rather depending on traditional markets. In Africa there are potentials to employ about four million Bangladeshis in farming, aquaculture and livestock sectors--according to the officials. The country's Expatriates' Welfare Ministry along with relevant authorities must explore this untapped region the quickest.   

Finally, in order to safeguard our expatriate workers' interests in the KSA, the government should immediately launch diplomatic efforts to stop the mass deportation. All stakeholders, civil society members, government officials should come forward to effectively engage the Saudi government to prevent this mass deportation in the time of a global health crisis. 



