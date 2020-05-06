Dying economy and lives of workers





Factories of the country's export-oriented garment industry have been opened amid the rapid spread of the deadly corona virus. The government directed to open the factory to a limited extent with the help of the workers stationed near the factory and to ensure their proper health protection.



But the reality is the opposite. Just as some companies that do not have orders abroad have taken advantage of this opportunity, the workers in the villages are also moving to the capital and its surrounding industrial areas with great difficulty to save their jobs. The issue of social distance is completely absent here. There have been reports in the media of corona infection in several workers since the factory opened. This gives the message that the situation will deteriorate in the coming days.











Their uninterrupted labor enriched the national economy as well as the wealth of the industrialists. Therefore, if proper health care is not ensured in the workplace as well as in the temporary accommodation of the workers, the precious life of these working artists will be sacrificed to save the life of the industry.

Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirFactories of the country's export-oriented garment industry have been opened amid the rapid spread of the deadly corona virus. The government directed to open the factory to a limited extent with the help of the workers stationed near the factory and to ensure their proper health protection.But the reality is the opposite. Just as some companies that do not have orders abroad have taken advantage of this opportunity, the workers in the villages are also moving to the capital and its surrounding industrial areas with great difficulty to save their jobs. The issue of social distance is completely absent here. There have been reports in the media of corona infection in several workers since the factory opened. This gives the message that the situation will deteriorate in the coming days.Their uninterrupted labor enriched the national economy as well as the wealth of the industrialists. Therefore, if proper health care is not ensured in the workplace as well as in the temporary accommodation of the workers, the precious life of these working artists will be sacrificed to save the life of the industry.Abu FarukBandarban