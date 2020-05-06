

Can the people sustain lockdown anymore?



In the wake of the virus outbreak, almost all the countries of the world, in order to save their population enforced lockdown suspending all sort of transportation. They closed down their means of productions, overseas trades and confined the people in their own homes in early March. But after the two months of lockdown the countries incurred trillion dollars worth productions, exports and business losses. It is now feared that most countries would turn paupers forcing its people to starve if the lockdown continues for few more weeks.



Most of the governments influenced mainly by the health experts prefer to prolong the lockdown at the cost of the countries' economy in order to keep death tolls at tolerable levels that may not spark political backlash. In the contrast some governments lobbied by businesses are in favour of gradual withdrawal of the shutdown to start resume economic activities with production and marketing.



Those who want the lockdown to be maintained say that the safety is important. If the people are safe and survive from the onslaught of the virus, they would be able to help replenish the economic fallout of the temporary lockdown. But if they die of the virus, the economies will be buried for ever.



The opponents of the lengthy lockdown think that the ongoing war against the invisible virus is a sort of do or die challenge for the mankind. They say the mankind must defeat and annihilate the virus at any cost. To win the war the people must have the courage and strength, through their normal activities in all fields including the industrial and the agricultural sectors.



The opponents of the prolonged lockdown also believe, confining the people in homes in the name of lockdown for the so-called safety is itself a self destructive strategy. If people remain idle in their homes for months, without maintaining economic activities including productions, they will gradually step into poverty inviting many other problems which might cripple the mankind destroying its all scientific and economic developments achieved so far.



With these observations the opponents mean that with the prolonged lockdown the people will definitely lose the war against the virus. They suggest instead of making suicide in lockdown, people should struggle against the virus by keeping up their normal activities. They say in every war there are casualties and without casualties none wins any war.



Accordingly the nations must accept the casualties in the war against the coronavirus. The lockdown opponents think the economic activities including all means of production and trade should resume as early as possible as the struggle against the virus intensifies. However, they say educational institutions and some other sectors which require mass mingling that makes social distancing should maintain lock down until the coronavirus, COVID-19 is subdued.



As of on Monday last the death toll from the pandemic worldwide was 247,536 with 3,509,255 infections. In Bangladesh the death toll was 182 and the infection was among 10,143 people. The dead includes a journalist, two physicians and give policemen from the frontliners fighting the virus.



Meanwhile Bangladesh on Monday extended the holiday for government and private for the 5th time until May 16 next. However, the shopping centres will remain open until 5pm daily from May 10 to facilitate shopping ahead of Muslim religious festival Eid-ul-Fitr due on May 25, subject to the sighting of the crescent.



Amid the intensifying debate Bangladesh has started reopening its staple garment sector gradually, ignoring the fear of spiking the spread of the novel coronavirus. Of the 7,602 garment factories across the country, 2,356 resumed operationd on April 29 in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and in Khulna. Thousands of garment workers have moved to their factories from their villages where they had rushed after the lockdown was announced in mid March.

However, by starting to reopen gradually the garment sector in Bangladesh has drawn criticism from all quarters as the social distancing cannot be maintained in garment factories due to the nature of their operations.



Meanwhile Bangladesh has reopened some of its important Ministries and are poising to open many more. The banking sector of the country has been functional keeping its important open in all weekdays for a limited period. The mobile financial services were more or less open. However, it asked it's educational institutions to stay close until end-September.



As the garment sector has started reopening, other industrial sectors have started lobbying with the government for reopening gradually. State-owned and private transports are also likely to reopen gradually. Commodity laden trucks and lorries have been in operations from the start of the lockdown.



To cushion coronavirus fallout, Bangladesh government has announced nearly take one trillion stimulus packages, for different sectors. Still the informal economic sector in which millions work on daily basis often remain unassisted. They tremendously need to work and demand withdrawal of the lockdown despite risks of contracting infections. Some time it is felt that there is no alternative to withdraw the lockdown to keep labourers, transport workers, hawkers, vendors and relevant others out of earnings for long.



As debate rages amid erosion of the global economy leading companies and brands are pressurising the governments to withdraw the ongoing lockdown. Tesla chief Elon Musk last week called the coronavirus lockdown a fascist action and an outrage that infringes on personal freedom, one that will damage the economy. Tesla, Inc. formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California.



In the same time US President Donald Trump said federal guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus would be fading out soon and he signaled he was looking ahead to reopening the country.



The US coronavirus death toll has surpassed 69,000 while more than 1.2 million contracted infections as of on Monday. Despite heavy tolls, Americans in about half of U.S. states, led by Texas and Georgia, began emerging on Friday last from home confinement while California and New York held fast to business closures and other restrictions imposed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. A new poll shows that large majorities of Americans are uncomfortable with reopening schools or restaurants unless coronavirus testing is significantly expanded.



Meanwhile thousands of shops have reopened in Austria, as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to stem the spread of the coronavirus, that killed 600 people. In Italy, where over 29,000 people have died in the pandemic, a limited number of shops and businesses have been allowed to reopen. But some of the worst-hit regions have decided to hold off. Britain with nearly 29,000 death promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy by this week, despite rising deaths and criticism of its government's response.



In Asia, Singapore (with 18 deaths from some 27,000 infected people) will start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. As the governments across the world are being compelled to withdraw the lockdown gradually, the countries including Bangladesh should prepare to face an unpredicted future which may not be friendly if the notorious COVID-19 continues to take human lives.



The author is business editor, The Daily Observer















