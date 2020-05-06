Factories seek Tk 3,047cr for April





The banks have sought the loans from Tk 5,000 crore fund the Prime Minister had ealier announced to support the export industries facing financial crisis to pay workers for three months amid coronavirus outbreak.

Factory owners have placed their demands for the funds through the banks.

With the newly received applications for loan, total loan demand from 47 banks for the payment of wages to workers stands at Tk 3,047 crore. It appears that Tk 5,000 crore funds to pay wages to workers for three months will be quite inadequate for the rest two months.

The fund has been created to clear the workers' wages of a total 2,044 export-oriented industries as the factories are losing export orders and suspension of shipments.

The total demand for loan under stimulus package from 38 banks reached Tk 2,566 crore. BB had received the amount from the government and more such fund can only be released with renewed authorization of the ministry of finance.









The government will have to sanction another Tk 1,047 crore to meet credit demand placed by the banks so far for April. Estimates suggest Tk 1953 crore would be available from Tk 5,000 crore for next two months after paying Tk 3,047 crore for April.

It appears that the fund should be enlarged to pay for May and June if the government policy were to work to avoid chaos.

Replying to a question how the rest two months' wages would be paid with the remaining amount, BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer, 'The government would consider the situation and decide accordingly based on the demand.'

