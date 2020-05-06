

Mashrafe advises Tamim to trust 'gut feeling' to be successful captain

Tamim who replaced Mashrafe as the captain of Bangladesh's one-day team has yet not got the chance to lead the side due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Mashrafe's 'gut feeling' is one of the reasons what made him the most successful captain for Bangladesh. The former skipper however thinks if Tamim could follow his heart, it won't be difficult that he would better his own record of 50 wins in International cricket.

"It is not unexpected that you will hear a lot of advice like 'do this', 'do that', 'bring this bowler' but you have to listen your heart," Mashrafe said Tamim during a conversation on Facebook on Monday night.

"If you loss by listening your heart, you would be able to sleep well at night but if you do what other people asked you to do, you will be unable to get any peace. So down the line, you have to trust your gut feeling."

During the conversation, Tamim informed in several times in the crucial moment of a game, he told Mashrafe to bring a fast bowler rather than an off-spinner but Mashrafe defied his advice and bring off-spinner which eventually gave him the success.

Tamim said, he always was surprised how Mashrafe's trick worked well when an off-spinner had the chance to get beaten.

As Tamim asked how it worked well, Mashrafe said it's simply the 'gut feeling' that he followed.

"Yes you people asked me to bring a fast bowler in that moment which is logical but I trusted my 'gut feeling' which told me to bring an off-spinner. That indeed worked well. But always it didn't work. However what I wanted to say that you should listen to your heart."

Mashrafe said Shakib Al Hasan is the one another example of his 'gut feeling' what worked well in the 2019 World Cup.

Shakib wanted to bat at No. 3 and Mashrafe supported him even though other members of the team management were not happy at this decision.

"Even though everyone said a lot about his batting at No.3 in World Cup, I was confident that a player like Shakib is able to deal with the pressure. My point of view was that if he failed in two matches, nobody would be more concerned than Shakib. I backed him fully because I felt he would have maximum impact at No. 3," Mashrafe said.









The captain's backing of Shakib brought best out of him as the ace all-rounder ended with a record breaking World Cup. He struck 606 runs in eight innings, with two hundreds and five fifties, scoring at an average of 86.57 and a strike rate of 96.03. At the same time he claimed 11 wickets, making him the only one player in the World Cup history with 500 plus runs and 10 plus wickets.

Tamim though looked bit reluctant to take the captaincy when he led the side in Sri Lanka in three-match ODI series in which Bangladesh was whitewashed, Mashrafe suggested that his leadership role off the field would be useful for him in his new position.

"The BCB will give you the captaincy for a long time, but that's up to them. You have to accept it properly," he said.

