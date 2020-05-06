Mushfiqur extends helping hands to 30 net bowlers

Mushfiqur Rahim now came up to help the 30 net bowlers who have been in troublesome condition after all kind of cricketing activities in the country was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

At a time when he was busy to put his double century bat up for auction in an online platform to raise fund for the coronavirus affected people, the decision to mitigate the plight of the net bowlers came. "Sometimes ago, Mushfiqur Rahim asked me the wellbeing of the net bowlers and their whereabouts. After I gave him the information, he told me to prepare a list of all of them as he wants to give them some financial help," said Rakibul Hasan, who is in charge of the net bowlers.































