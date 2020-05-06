Video
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:10 AM
World Cup debacle still haunts Tamim, Mashrafe

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Both Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza revealed that the 2019 World Cup debacle created a permanent scar in their heart as they finished the tournament as low as eighth position after coming here with an intention to play the semifinal.
The expectation was sky high as Bangladesh headed towards for World Cup in England. It was further intensified when the Tigers win their first ever major trophy-the Tri-nation championship trophy in Ireland beating West Indies in the final.
In line with their expectation they got off to the tournament with a bang, beating the mighty South Africa before picking up the victory against West Indies and Afghanistan. And these three victories alongside a point sharing with Sri Lanka due to rain, took them almost closer to the semifinal but the disastrous performance then came as they lost back to back match against India and Pakistan, showing poor performance. And that eventually slipped them to eighth position in 10-nation tournament.
The performance was shameful despite the heroics of Shakib Al Hasan who scored 606 runs with two centuries and five half-centuries and scalped 11 wickets.
Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim also played his part well by making 367 runs. The bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin also did well but the big disappointment was Tamim Iqbal and captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself. Both of the players however was top of their form when they came to the World Cup but their performance took a huge nosedive in the tournament proper.
Tamim scored just 235 runs while Mashrafe took one wicket in eight matches that created a big loopholes. Tamim however said if he and Mashrafe would provide just 25 percent more, the Bangladesh could have played the semifinal.
"I believe if I and you give just 25 percent more, we could have played the semifinal. Such as you [Mashrafe] always used to get wicket with the new ball which didn't happen in the World Cup. At the same time I couldn't build up any significant partnership with Shakib in any match," Tamim said during a live facebook conversation with Mashrafe on Monday night. Mashrafe however agreed with Tamim, saying that they could not give Shakib's outstanding performance a proper value.
"I am hundred percent agreed with you. The way Shakib played in the World Cup, we simply couldn't value his performance. I myself also was very poor," Masharfe said. BSS


