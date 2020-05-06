

The captain should back youngsters to bring the best out of them: Mashrafe

Mashrafe basically singled out Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman who are talented enough to be match winners but more often remained inconsistent which inspired the critics to lash out at them vigorously.

Mashrafe said, captain's role is important when his players were criticized and feel down inside.

"Bangladesh's reality is a little different. Here you have got many critics who lash at out the players and demoralize them. You have to be patient. If you can make the players understand that you will do everything you can for them, they will give the best for you," Mashrafe said during a facebook conversation with Tamim Iqbal on Monday night.

"As long as I am confident in your ability, it doesn't matter what others are saying. You have match-winners in Soumya, Liton and Mustafiz, so if something is being said about them, you have to handle it," he added.

As Mashrafe advised him to back the youngster, Tamim also recalled the memory how Mashrafe backed him when he was facing criticism from all quarters for his bad performance.

"The memory is vivid still. As I headed towards dressing room after getting out, someone told you that 'make sure that he doesn't get chance in the next match' but what you said I still remember. You said if it happens, it is sure that I will quit the captaincy immediately," Tamim said.

"The way you backed me at the time of difficulties, I still could remember. You backing motivated me to play well next time."

"I hope I will also reach such position that I can back the players like you did at your time," Tamim remarked.

Mashrafe said, he believes Tamim would also fight for the players and make sure they get the right justice.

"I believe you will also fight for the players who have the talent and who can be the match winners. You faced such situation some times in your career. So I know you will make sure that a young player doesn't feel discomfort," Mashrafe said. -BSS



































