Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, 6:10 AM
latest
Home Sports

The captain should back youngsters to bring the best out of them: Mashrafe

Published : Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The captain should back youngsters to bring the best out of them: Mashrafe

The captain should back youngsters to bring the best out of them: Mashrafe

The one most important suggestion that former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wants to give his successor Tamim Iqbal is to back the youngsters in their torrid period of career.
Mashrafe basically singled out Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman who are talented enough to be match winners but more often remained inconsistent which inspired the critics to lash out at them vigorously.
Mashrafe said, captain's role is important when his players were criticized and feel down inside.
"Bangladesh's reality is a little different. Here you have got many critics who lash at out the players and demoralize them. You have to be patient. If you can make the players understand that you will do everything you can for them, they will give the best for you," Mashrafe said during a facebook conversation with Tamim Iqbal on Monday night.
"As long as I am confident in your ability, it doesn't matter what others are saying. You have match-winners in Soumya, Liton and Mustafiz, so if something is being said about them, you have to handle it," he added.
As Mashrafe advised him to back the youngster, Tamim also recalled the memory how Mashrafe backed him when he was facing criticism from all quarters for his bad performance.
"The memory is vivid still. As I headed towards dressing room after getting out, someone told you that 'make sure that he doesn't get chance in the next match' but what you said I still remember. You said if it happens, it is sure that I will quit the captaincy immediately," Tamim said.
"The way you backed me at the time of difficulties, I still could remember. You backing motivated me to play well next time."
"I hope I will also reach such position that I can back the players like you did at your time," Tamim remarked.
Mashrafe said, he believes Tamim would also fight for the players and make sure they get the right justice.
"I believe you will also fight for the players who have the talent and who can be the match winners. You faced such situation some times in your career. So I know you will make sure that a young player doesn't feel discomfort," Mashrafe said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mashrafe advises Tamim to trust 'gut feeling' to be successful captain
Mushfiqur extends helping hands to 30 net bowlers
World Cup debacle still haunts Tamim, Mashrafe
The captain should back youngsters to bring the best out of them: Mashrafe
Shami considered suicide before comeback
Mahmudullah credits Hathurusingha for his T20 rejuvenation
Saif, Afif could be next stars of Bangladesh cricket: Mahmudullah
Riyad deserves a chance to play IPL: Tamim


Latest News
Provide cash to poorest to revive India's economy: Abhijit Banerjee
1918 pandemic linked to rise of Nazis, study shows
Wearing masks mandatory for buyers, sellers during Eid shopping
Shoaib Akhtar says would coach any nation, even arch-rivals India
England must 'make do' with limited T20 chances: Morgan
US doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists clueless about the 'missing link' species
Buddha Purnima Wednesday
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
Three Jammu-Kashmir photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize
Most Read News
Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry
PM announces cash assistance for jobless
Highest 786 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs, one death
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Prof Muntasir Mamun shifted to cabin; Medical board formed
Health Ministry to appoint 2,654 health workers
Covid-19, dengue & natural calamity: Need of combined strategy & actions
3 poachers held, 22 deer rescued in Bagerhat
Food distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
Arrested 17 JMB men sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft