Transport workers getting no help





Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation (BRTWF) has also not stood by their sides during this crisis moment, said transport workers.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of ruling party, has recently urged the government officials engaged in relief distribution to enlist transport workers to give them relief.

But the transport workers are yet to get any government relief forcing them to lead a miserable life.

Transport workers of different areas criticized the government officials and their federation leaders while talking to this correspondent.

A city bus driver Salauddin Mia who lives in Mohammadpur said, "We haven't received any government relief yet. We have sent our details to the federation a few days ago. But, we are yet to get any response from them."

Bus Supervisor Kajol Mia said, "We are passing our days through hardship. We have heard that Sheikh Hasina ordered to give us the government relief. But, still nothing has happened."

The government officials related to relief activities claimed that plenty of relief materials are being distributed to workers, including transport workers.

But, many people don't acknowledge even after getting relief, they said.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Netrakona Sadar, Masuda Akter told the Daily Observer, "Our administration had distributed relief to transport workers according to the list given by their organizations. We have a plan to give them more."

"Some people always don't want to acknowledge. They do so to get some extra benefits and that is why they lie," she added.

An official of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department wishing anonymity said, "The government has allocated enough relief for distressed people including transport workers. It is frustrating if anyone says that they haven't received any government relief."

Some transport owners have helped their workers. But, it is insufficient compared to the (transport workers) needs, said one of the workers.









Masud Alam, Supervisor of Shahjalal Express, said, "Initially bus owners tried to help us. Now they are saying that they are unable to keep doing so for such a long period. So, we are just taking a single meal a day for survival."

Transport workers said the workers' federation was behaving irresponsibly. The leaders are reluctant to help workers.

A transport workers leader said, "The federation leaders are always busy with making money and getting political benefits. They have no time to think about workers."

