Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:38 AM
Front Page

Japan provides Tk 24m grant for 3 human security projects

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic correspondent

The government of Japan has extended a grant of approximately Tk 24 million to three Bangladeshi NGOs through Grassroots Human Security Projects to provide health support and medical equipment and hospital development.
The three NGOs are Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), Prism
Bangladesh Foundation (PRISM) and Trust for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (TRP), according to the Japan embassy press release.
TMSS has been awarded the grant of approximately BDT 7 million for implementing the project for "Installation of Medical Equipment to Strengthen the Capacity of Coronary and Trauma Services Bogura District," the release said.
TMSS has received the grant for the procurement of C-Arm machine, ETT machine and trauma manikin. C-Arm will be used to assist surgeries for cardiac surgery and treatment of trauma, whereas ETT machine will allow patients with cardiac conditions to have efficient diagnosis and treatment.
At least 1,600 patients will be benefitted from C-Arm and ETT machine annually, while 360 people will be annually trained with the trauma manikin.
PRISM has been awarded the grant of approximately BDT 7 million for "Installation of the Equipment for Medical Waste Management in Rajshahi District". In Rajshahi city, there was no Medical Waste Management plant for 205 healthcare Establishments.
Under this project, PRISM will install an Autoclave, a Boiler and two Collection vehicles in their medical waste management plant.Rajshahi City Corporation signed MoU with PRISM to support this project. These products can contribute for improving hygiene and safety of Rajshahi City, and about 450,000 citizens will be benefitted from this project, it added.
TRP has been awarded the grant of approximately BDT 10 million for "Construction of the Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities in Moulvibazar District". Through this project, TRP will construct the ground floor of a new rehabilitation centre for poor people with disabilities in Moulvibazar. TRP can provide treatment for 740 patients and vocational training for 40 people with disabilities per year, according to the release.
Meanwhile, Japan has supported197 NGOprojects through its Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with the view to enhance economic and social human security in the grass-roots levels.The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts to approximately $ 15million.




