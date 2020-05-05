|
Inter-district buses to remain shut during Eid holidays
|
Bangladesh has ordered a shutdown of inter-district transport services during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as it grapples with a worsening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The Cabinet Division announced the movement restrictions on Monday.
"No-one will be allowed to leave their workplaces during the Eid holidays. Inter-district transport services will remain shut
during this period," it said.
The Cabinet Division directed the district authorities and law-enforcement agencies to strictly uphold the curbs.
It comes after the government extended the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 16 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh as of Monday. -bdnews24.com