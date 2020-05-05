Inter-district buses to remain shut during Eid holidays





The Cabinet Division announced the movement restrictions on Monday.

"No-one will be allowed to leave their workplaces during the Eid holidays. Inter-district transport services will remain shut

during this period," it said.

The Cabinet Division directed the district authorities and law-enforcement agencies to strictly uphold the curbs.

It comes after the government extended the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 16 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 182 others in Bangladesh as of Monday. -bdnews24.com















