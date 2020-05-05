Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Coronavirus: 565 doctors infected in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

As many as 565 physicians at both government and private hospitals were infected with coronavirus while treating patients, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said Monday.
"Of those infected, 404 are from Dhaka division alone," said Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation.
BDF data showed that among doctors in Dhaka division, 238 work at government hospitals, 144 at private hospitals and 22 at other places.
Of the total infected doctors, 364 got infected while treating patients at government hospitals, 147 are affiliated with private hospitals and 54 physicians are shown in other category.
Meanwhile, 61 doctors were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mymensingh division while 15 in Chattogram, 29 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, six in Sylhet and eight in Rangpur division.
Dr Nirupam said doctors should be careful while disposing the personal safety gears to be safe from the virus.
Besides physicians, police members, who have been working for maintaining social distance in cities, roads, highways and rural areas, are also getting infected at alarming rates.
The number of total coronavirus-infected policemen stood at 854 until Sunday morning.
Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transport workers getting no help
Japan provides Tk 24m grant for 3 human security projects
Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70
Inter-district buses to remain shut during Eid holidays
Coronavirus: 565 doctors infected in Bangladesh
Prof Col Moniruzzaman die of Covid-19
9pc of police force infected with Covid-19 virus


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft