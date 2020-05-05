Coronavirus: 565 doctors infected in Bangladesh





"Of those infected, 404 are from Dhaka division alone," said Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation.

BDF data showed that among doctors in Dhaka division, 238 work at government hospitals, 144 at private hospitals and 22 at other places.

Of the total infected doctors, 364 got infected while treating patients at government hospitals, 147 are affiliated with private hospitals and 54 physicians are shown in other category.

Meanwhile, 61 doctors were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mymensingh division while 15 in Chattogram, 29 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, six in Sylhet and eight in Rangpur division.

Dr Nirupam said doctors should be careful while disposing the personal safety gears to be safe from the virus.

Besides physicians, police members, who have been working for maintaining social distance in cities, roads, highways and rural areas, are also getting infected at alarming rates.

The number of total coronavirus-infected policemen stood at 854 until Sunday morning.

Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday. -UNB















