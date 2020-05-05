

Prof Col Moniruzzaman die of Covid-19

Confirming the matter to journalists, Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation's (BDF) Coordinator Nirupom Das said, "Prof Moniruzzaman passed away at Combined Military

Hospital on Sunday afternoon."

Prof Moniruzzaman worked at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital as a Hematologist and was also involved with three other private hospitals in the capital.

He was resident doctor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

With him, a total of two doctors lost the battle against the deadly virus in the country, he added.

According to BDF data, so far 554 doctors have been diagnosed positive with coronavirus and only 20 of them recovered.

Bangladesh reported first death of a physician, Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, on April 15.





















Col (Retd) Prof Dr Moniruzzaman has died from the novel coronavirus in the country.Confirming the matter to journalists, Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation's (BDF) Coordinator Nirupom Das said, "Prof Moniruzzaman passed away at Combined MilitaryHospital on Sunday afternoon."Prof Moniruzzaman worked at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital as a Hematologist and was also involved with three other private hospitals in the capital.He was resident doctor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).With him, a total of two doctors lost the battle against the deadly virus in the country, he added.According to BDF data, so far 554 doctors have been diagnosed positive with coronavirus and only 20 of them recovered.Bangladesh reported first death of a physician, Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, on April 15.