Coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark





Five more people died of coronavirus during the period, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to 182 in the country.

"All deceased are male. Three of them were aged above 60, one between 51 and 60 and another between 41 and 50," Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at a regular briefing.

Three of them are from Dhaka, one from Sylhet and another from Mymensingh.

She said 6,260 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, an increase of 16.61 percent compared to Sunday. During this period, 147 patients recovered, taking the total number to 1,210, she added.

Dhaka city and division have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. "Dhaka division is followed by Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions," Dr Nasima said.

Narayanganj is the worst-hit area within Dhaka division after the capital city. Among the districts in Chattogram division, Cumilla is the worst affected, she said.

Habiganj, Joypurhat and Barishal have the highest number of confirmed cases in Sylhet division, Rajshahi division and Barishal division respectively.

Most of the infected and deceased are male, said Dr Nasima.

"So far, among those who have been infected, 68 percent are male and 32 percent are female. Among those who died, 73 percent are male and 27 percent female," she said.

Dr Nasima shared an analysis of the reports from Sunday which revealed that most of the infected are aged above 60.

"Looking at the cases of May 3, 42 percent of the total infected were aged above 60 and 27 percent were aged between 51 and 60," she said.

Meanwhile, two new labs have started PCR testing which increased the number of institution with the facility to 33.

Across the country, 106 more people have been taken to isolation in the last 24 hours and currently 1,636 people are in isolation. During this period, 2,742 people have been quarantined.

Currently, the government has 299,169 PPE in stock, she said.

In a press release on Monday, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said more than 500 doctors have been infected while treating Covid-19 patients.















