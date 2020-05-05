Habiganj DC tests positive for Covid-19

HABIGANJ, May 4: Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Dr AKM Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter. He said 75 people, including an additional district magistrate, five doctors, six nurses, have so far tested positive in the district.

The DC has been kept in home quarantine, Dr Rahman said.

His samples were collected again for further test, he added.

Meanwhile, five more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 182.

Besides, the country's total confirmed cases rose to 10,143 as 688 more people got infected during the same period. -UNB















