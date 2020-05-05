Video
General holidays extended till May 16

Markets to reopen in limited scale from May 10

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The general holidays to contain spread of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) which already claimed 177 lives and infected more than 10,000 people in the country has been extended further till May 16 from May 6.
However, all offices under all ministries and divisions of the government will remain open during the period in limited scale considering the necessities of the authorities concerned. The authorities concerned
will decide about their necessities and arrangements to keep the offices open, according to a circular the Public Administration Ministry issued on Monday.
The Cabinet Division on Monday issued another circular allowing the shopping malls and markets to keep open till 5:00pm every day from May 10 to ensure Eid shopping. But, no one will be allowed to stay outside after 8:00pm, it said.
The circular, signed by PA Ministry Deputy Secretary Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam, said that all ministries and divisions of the government and their subordinate offices will be kept open in a limited scale to conduct necessary works during the holidays.
The industries and factories engaged in production of medicine and export oriented products will be allowed to keep their factories open. However, the authorities will have to follow the health directives of the government and maintain social distancing. The workers must be ensured the health facilities during the working period, it said.
Although the offices will keep open, the educational institutions have been asked to remain shut until further notice. The circular said that no educational institution will be allowed to open.
Human movement will be strictly prohibited in between 8:00pm to 6:00am during the period to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the country. No one will be allowed to stay outside during the period without any valid reason.
According to the notification, human movements in all districts and upazlia levels will strictly be controlled. No one will be allowed to move during the period.
The government officials and employees were asked to stay at their workplaces during the period. The circular said that none of the government officials and employees will be allowed to leave their work stations during the Eid holidays. They must stay at their workplaces.
According to the notification, the general holidays will be extended till May 16 from May 6. On the holidays, May 6 is Buddha Purnima and May 8 and 9 and May 15 and 16 are regular weekends. The holidays and weekends will also be included in the general holiday.
The decision of keeping the emergency services and print and electronic media open will remain as it was earlier notified, according to the circular.


