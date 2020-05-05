Muntassir Mamoon in ICU for Covid-19

Dhaka University history professor Muntassir Mamoon, who has been admitted to Mugda General Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mamoon's report came back positive in the latest test for COVID-19, Prof Monilal Aich, an ENT specialist at the hospital, said on Monday.

He is in stable condition under oxygen therapy, but still not out of danger, according to doctors.

"He was moved to the ICU following his admission on Sunday night. He is stable but suffering from heart ailments and respiratory distress," Prof Monilal Aich said.

-bdnews24.com