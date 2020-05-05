Coronavirus: 10 members of a family test positive in B'baria

BRAHMANBARIA, May 4: Ten members of a family were found infected with coronavirus at Zafarpur village in Nabinagar upazila on Monday, creating panic among local people.

Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ekram Ullah made the startling disclosure from test reports that came out on Monday.

Two more members of the family had already been detected with the virus and they are now undergoing treatment at the isolation unit of the local hospital, he said.

With this, a total of 57 people have been infected with the virus so far in the district. -UNB







