Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:36 AM
Rangpur Kotwali Police Station put under lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

RANGPUR, May 4: The Kotwali Police Station of Rangpur city was put under lockdown as 11 policemen, including the officer-in-charge, tested positive for coronavirus.
Civil Surgeon Dr Heramambo Kumar Roy said the police station was put under lockdown on Sunday.
The neighbours of the police personnel were also asked to stay in home quarantine.
A total of 113 members of Bangladesh Police were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning. By then, the number of infected police personnel stood at 854.
Besides, five members of the law enforcement died from COVID-19, according to the Police Headquarters.
Members of the Bangladesh Police, Armed Forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.
Bangladesh reported its highest daily new cases on Monday with the detection of 688 patients, taking the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 10,143.
During the last 24 hours, five patients died, bringing the death toll to 182.    -UNB


