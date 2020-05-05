SCBA condemns jailing of Barishal lawyer





Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association demanded a judicial inquiry of the incident.

President AM Amin Uddin and General Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol of the apex body of the lawyers on Sunday in a joint statement condemned the incident.

The lawyer leaders said the mobile court's punishment is contrary to the law and thus illegal.

On Saturday a mobile court in Barishal sentenced Adv Rabiul Islam Ripon to seven days in jail on charge of assaulting a tag officer for selling TCB products in Barishal.

On the other hand, his family members told journalists that he protested the TCB official unethical deeds during the sale.























