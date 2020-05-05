|
SCBA condemns jailing of Barishal lawyer
|
Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association in statement expressed its grievances, condemnation and protest over the sentencing of a lawyer of Barishal by a mobile court.
Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association demanded a judicial inquiry of the incident.
President AM Amin Uddin and General Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol of the apex body of the lawyers on Sunday in a joint statement condemned the incident.
The lawyer leaders said the mobile court's punishment is contrary to the law and thus illegal.
On Saturday a mobile court in Barishal sentenced Adv Rabiul Islam Ripon to seven days in jail on charge of assaulting a tag officer for selling TCB products in Barishal.
On the other hand, his family members told journalists that he protested the TCB official unethical deeds during the sale.