Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:36 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Accused in child murder case killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our correspondent

GAZIPUR, May 4: An accused in a child murder case was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Konabari area of Gazipur city early Monday.
The deceased, Jewel Ahmed Sabuj, hailed from Podipara area in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.
RAB-1 Company Commander Abdullah AL Mamun said Sabuj alongwith his associate Sagar abducted landlord Farhad's minor son Alif Hossain on April 29 and demanded Tk 20 lakh as ransom.
RAB detained Sagar from Pubail area on Saturday evening.
According to information gleaned from Sagar, Rab recovered the decomposed body of Alif wrapped in a plastic bag from a garment's wastage godown in Konabari, the RAB official said.
Later, RAB conducted a drive in Konabari area to arrest Jewel, Sensing the presence of the elite force, Jewel opened fire at the law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate, Mamun said.    
Jewel sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died on the spot. Two RAB men also received injuries, he added.
The body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy while the injured Rab men took primary treatment from the same hospital, said the official.
A foreign made pistol and ammunition were recovered from the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muntassir Mamoon in ICU for Covid-19
Coronavirus: 10 members of a family test positive in B'baria
Rangpur Kotwali Police Station put under lockdown
SCBA condemns jailing of Barishal lawyer
Accused in child murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Physician among 2 test corona positive at Dohar
US okays Ebola drug for corona treatment
Child dies in Keraniganj blast, 11 injured


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft