Accused in child murder case killed in ‘gunfight’





The deceased, Jewel Ahmed Sabuj, hailed from Podipara area in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

RAB-1 Company Commander Abdullah AL Mamun said Sabuj alongwith his associate Sagar abducted landlord Farhad's minor son Alif Hossain on April 29 and demanded Tk 20 lakh as ransom.

RAB detained Sagar from Pubail area on Saturday evening.

According to information gleaned from Sagar, Rab recovered the decomposed body of Alif wrapped in a plastic bag from a garment's wastage godown in Konabari, the RAB official said.

Later, RAB conducted a drive in Konabari area to arrest Jewel, Sensing the presence of the elite force, Jewel opened fire at the law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate, Mamun said.

Jewel sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died on the spot. Two RAB men also received injuries, he added.

The body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy while the injured Rab men took primary treatment from the same hospital, said the official.

A foreign made pistol and ammunition were recovered from the spot.















