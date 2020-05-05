Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shami considered suicide before comeback

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW DELHI, MAY 4: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has revealed how he thought of committing suicide while struggling with personal problems before making a spectacular comeback to the national side.
Shami battled weight issues, injury and a legal quarrel with his estranged wife before a stellar performance at the World Cup last year re-established the 29-year-old as a key player.
With cricket and sports halted in the coronavirus lockdown, Shami opened up about his own and his family's fears to teammate Rohit Sharma during an exchange on Instagram.
"I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress," said Shami.
"I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They were scared I might jump from the balcony."
Shami's contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India was withheld in 2018 because of allegations of domestic violence, only to be reinstated later.
The bowler also struggled with injury that saw him spend nearly a year on the sidelines, leading to weight gain. He said his family and friends helped him bounce back.




"My two or three friends used to stay with me for 24 hours (during my days of depression). My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else," he said.
"I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun.
"Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot."
A lean and hungry Shami made a strong comeback in the Indian team at the 50-over World Cup. He took 14 wickets in four games including a match-winning hat-trick.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shami considered suicide before comeback
Mahmudullah credits Hathurusingha for his T20 rejuvenation
Saif, Afif could be next stars of Bangladesh cricket: Mahmudullah
Riyad deserves a chance to play IPL: Tamim
Soumya's bat sold at 4.5 lakh, Taskin 's ball at 4 lakh in auction
Gloves and face masks for umpires and players
BCB conveys assistance in-kind to 76 clubs
Players want DPL to start cricket season after pandemic is over


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft