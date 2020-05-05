Video
Mahmudullah credits Hathurusingha for his T20 rejuvenation

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah expressed his gratitude to former head coach Chandika Hathurusingha as he believes the Sri Lankan's suggestion made him the successful batsman in shorter version of the cricket.
"Hathurusingha gave me the belief that I could be a good batsman in T20 cricket," Mahmudullah said in a live Instragram chat session with Tamim Iqbal on Sunday night.
"I worked with Hathurusingha in a special camp in Khulna in 2016. He helped me to settle myself mentally and play the shot with freedom. Earlier I took my time but after working with Hathurusingha, I decided to go after the bowlers from the beginning. I now remain confident always that I can hit the ball from the very beginning," Mahmudullah added.
Once known for his sluggish batting in any format of cricket, Mahmudullah's surge into the T20 cricket was meteoritic. He flourished with full glory specially in T20 cricket in 2016 World Cup after Hathurusingha adjusted something in his batting.
Since then he remained the most successful batsman of Bangladesh in this format, something which the stat also suggested.
The T20 match in which Bangladesh won, Mahmudullah's strike rate was 144 while his original strike rate is 122 and his average jumped to 35, from his original batting average of 24.
Considering this stat, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal hailed Mahmudullah as the best T20 cricket of the country.
"It is imperative to play by understanding the match situation. At the beginning of my career, I batted at No.8 position from which batting was tougher. Now I got the chance to play at No.5 position and so got my time to adjust me in the crease. May be I am not consistent enough still but I am trying to be consistent," Mahmudullah said.     -BSS


