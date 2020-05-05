Riyad deserves a chance to play IPL: Tamim





"The way you have been playing the T20 cricket for the last three or four years, I think you deserve a chance to play the IPL," Tamim said Mahmudullah in a live Instagram chat session on Sunday night.

So far Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Ashraful played world's most glamorous cricket tournament from Bangladesh. Mashrafe, Razzak and Ashraful's IPL experience however was limited to just one match.

Shakib Al Hasan has been playing IPL regularly amongst the Bangladesh player while Mustafizur played two seasons of the league at a stretch before seeing his form hit the new low.

Tamim Iqbal himself was called up to play IPL for Pune Warriors in 2012 and 2013 but didn't get chance to play any match.

"All players in the world want to play a tournament like IPL because it's the best T20 league in the world. It would have been better if I played a match. But there is nothing to be disappointed. Hopefully I will get a chance to play next time," Tamim said. But Tamim said it's unfortunate that Mahmudullah still doesn't get a call from any IPL team.

"It's really unfortunate that you have never been called up to play the IPL. But we know how fine player you are for a T20 cricket. You made our T20 team strong," Tamim added.

Mahmudullah meanwhile was not disappointed of not being called up to play IPL. "It would have been better had I got the call to play IPL. But since it doesn't happen, I don't see any reason to be disappointed. Hopefully opportunity will come some day," Mahmudullah said. -BSS

































