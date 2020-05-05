Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Riyad deserves a chance to play IPL: Tamim

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal believes Mahmuduallah Riyad has all the ingredients to be successful in the much-talked about domestic Twenty20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL).
"The way you have been playing the T20 cricket for the last three or four years, I think you deserve a chance to play the IPL," Tamim said Mahmudullah in a live Instagram chat session on Sunday night.
So far Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Ashraful played world's most glamorous cricket tournament from Bangladesh. Mashrafe, Razzak and Ashraful's IPL experience however was limited to just one match.
Shakib Al Hasan has been playing IPL regularly amongst the Bangladesh player while Mustafizur played two seasons of the league at a stretch before seeing his form hit the new low.
Tamim Iqbal himself was called up to play IPL for Pune Warriors in 2012 and 2013 but didn't get chance to play any match.
"All players in the world want to play a tournament like IPL because it's the best T20 league in the world. It would have been better if I played a match. But there is nothing to be disappointed. Hopefully I will get a chance to play next time," Tamim said. But Tamim said it's unfortunate that Mahmudullah still doesn't get a call from any IPL team.
"It's really unfortunate that you have never been called up to play the IPL. But we know how fine player you are for a T20 cricket. You made our T20 team strong," Tamim added.
Mahmudullah meanwhile was not disappointed of not being called up to play IPL. "It would have been better had I got the call to play IPL. But since it doesn't happen, I don't see any reason to be disappointed. Hopefully opportunity will come some day," Mahmudullah said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shami considered suicide before comeback
Mahmudullah credits Hathurusingha for his T20 rejuvenation
Saif, Afif could be next stars of Bangladesh cricket: Mahmudullah
Riyad deserves a chance to play IPL: Tamim
Soumya's bat sold at 4.5 lakh, Taskin 's ball at 4 lakh in auction
Gloves and face masks for umpires and players
BCB conveys assistance in-kind to 76 clubs
Players want DPL to start cricket season after pandemic is over


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft