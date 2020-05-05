Video
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:36 AM
Soumya's bat sold at 4.5 lakh, Taskin 's ball at 4 lakh in auction

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Soumya Sarkar's memorable fastest test century bat and Taskin Ahmed's favourite hat-trick  ball have been sold out at Tk 4.5 lakh and at Tk 4 lakh respectively in an online auction  on Sunday night.
A bank has bought these two from auction. However, name of  the bank is yet to be disclosed.
The entire amount will be spent for the Coronavirus victims of the country.
Soumya  decided to put the  bat with which he scored his only century in the Test against New Zealand last year on auction. That was a record of fastest century for Bangladesh in Tests. He scored the Test century off just 94 balls.
Taskin Ahmed also announced to put on auction the ball with which he grabbed a great hat-trick in the ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017. Since then, no one picked-up a hat-trick for Bangladesh in ODIs.
Shakib's bat auction house Auction 4 Action, which sold Shakib's bat  at Tk 20 lakh, also auctioned off Soumya's bat and Taskin's hat-trick ball last night (Sunday night).
Both Soumya and Taskin joined Auction 4 Action's Facebook Live during the auction.
The auction house "Auction 4 Action" did not disclose the name of the buyer bank. The name will be announced after receiving the money from the buyer.
Earlier, two former captains of Bangladesh cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Ashraful will also put  their favourite bats on auction. Mushfiqur will put the bat on auction which he had used to score the country's first double century in the Test cricket.
Ashraful will put on auction his two bats with which he scored the maiden Test century which made him the youngest Test centurion of the world on debut and the bat which he used to score a historical century to beat the then all conquering Australian team.     -UNB


