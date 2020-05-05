

Freedom of the Fourth Estate is a must



Meanwhile, TIB has demanded the government and other stakeholders to protect professional freedom and health safety of media workers in the interest of people's access to information and public awareness. They also stated that The World Press Freedom Day this year is of much greater importance than ever. Free media is the most important catalyst to control the sinister mechanisms of those who are out to convert the Covid-19 pandemic into a festival of corruption.



On that note, a question arises, how far is our press experiencing freedom? The work of journalists, photojournalists, and media outlets often comes with sacrifice. But in return what are they receiving? People who are providing valid news and taking strong stances against corruption are often victims of police violence and judicial harassment. Disappointingly, Covid-19 triggers an upsurge in violence, prosecutions against Bangladeshi journalists. The latest victim has been a TV reporter for the privately-owned SATV channel. He was badly beaten while trying to cover the misappropriation of rice - earmarked for disadvantaged sectors of the population in Dhaka's Narsingdi district. It was just a recent incident.



However, at least 12 journalists were injured while performing their professional duty, nine were assaulted, two were attacked, three were threatened, one arrested, and 32 journalists were sued in the first quarter of this year in the country, according to rights organisation Odhikar.



Moreover, the print media has encountered threats in different ways. In a renowned daily an op-ed write up that questioned why the government had failed to procure low cost testing kits suddenly disappeared from the respective website where it was published. These mere examples stated why Bangladesh ranked 151, one notch lower than last year in World Press Freedom Index.



This scenario is not changing as the government is seeking to restrict access to information without meeting the basic conditions of legality. But it is the government's responsibility to create a favourable condition for practicing ethical journalism. If the number of journalist violence increases this much than how would they practice fearless ethical journalism?











We shouldn't forget that without the fourth estate a country cannot wish for successful democracy. Hence, it is imperative to take steps for creating a favourable journalism environment by any means.



