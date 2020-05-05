Students vent anger over pvt univ online classes





About 80 percent of the students are connected with low bandwidth internet service as they are now staying outside Dhaka putting them in trouble.

Even after this, the Ministry of Education has asked all the private universities to continue with their online education causing mixed reactions among the students.

The aggrieved students said the network facilities in the country are very fragile and there is no uninterrupted electricity supply in many of the areas.

It is getting more and more difficult for us to go on with the classes, they said.

Most of the students have moved to their village homes as the educational institutions have remained closed for quite a long time.

Under this context, the Ministry of Education last Thursday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set guidelines on how to conduct online classes, semester finals, examinations and admissions in private universities.

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions on March 16 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The UGC then instructed the private universities to give only classes and postpone the new semesters. But most of the private universities started teaching online.









Last Thursday, a tripartite meeting of the Ministry of Education, UGC and the Private University Owners' Association decided to start not only online classes but also examinations, admissions, new semesters and also collection of tuition fees.

But the students expressed their angers over the decision. They said the UGC's decision was taken only to protect the interests of private university owners not the students.

Shah Sultan Shishir, a student of North South University (NSU), told the Daily Observer, "My home is in a rural village area of Mymensingh where better internet connection is nothing but luxury."

