Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:35 AM
Dengue: A potential threat to us

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir

The death toll is getting longer along with the patient affected by the Corona attack. In the midst of this deep crisis, the known terror Dengue virus is looking for an opportunity to attack.

Although it is not fatal, its multiple symptoms, such as severe fever, headache and muscle aches, have an effect even after the fever has subsided, coincide with corona. Last year, dengue infected millions of people and died about three hundred people. COVID-19 is currently a headache for everyone involved in healthcare. Many doctors, nurses and related health workers are quarantined after being infected with it. Multiple government hospitals and clinics have been completely or partially locked. Therefore, the chances of dengue patients receiving services are very small. In this situation, our awareness and caution is the main hope.





The honorable Prime Minister also directed the District Commissioners to stop the spread of mosquitoes. Although various city corporations and municipal authorities continue spraying disinfectants, it is important to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes to prevent dengue.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



