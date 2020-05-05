

Modern waste management in Dhaka still a far cry

Population Prospects 2020 website, the total population of Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh is 1,006,000. We have also come to know from a renowned English news daily of Bangladesh that Dhaka produces 3500 tonnes of waste every day.



All kinds of wastes of Dhaka city are dumped together which is not seen in any developed country in the world. In a renowned book named 'Collection of Municipal Solid Waste in Developing Countries' written by Manus Coffey & Adrian Coad it is mentioned that fore and after tipper trucks are used in developing countries which are suited for solid waste management.



This book was prepared based on technical projects of United Nations Human Settlement Programme.



However, this system of using fore and aft tipper trucks is also seen to be used in developed countries. While studying in England, in the city of Southampton I have seen that the Southampton City Council provides this type of fore and aft tipper trucks for waste collection. The city council also provides waste disposable bins (three plastic bins for three different purposes) and a square-shaped bucket for glass items free of cost for each household.



The driver in the driving seat operates the automated system in the back where the waste is automatically taken from the bins after the council waste collectors put the bins at the back which are then kept inside the truck.



In case of Bangladesh, there is also a lack of encouragement amongst the van pullers as they get a very low payment for their work. Now, the Dhaka South and North City Corporations can follow the automated truck system of the western countries which is efficient, modern and saves time at the same time.



According to an article published in Bio-Med Journal, medical waste in Dhaka City is also dumped alongside normal waste in nearest garbage or bins. It can be hazardous as it contains radioactive and chemical wastes which are extremely harmful to the environment.



Open-air dumping is a great problem for the environment and the people of Dhaka. Carbon dioxide and methane produced from solid wastes can be extremely harmful to the environment. Methane produced from solid waste can reduce the amount of oxygen in the air which can cause many health hazards. Mood changes, slurred speech, vision problems, memory loss, nausea, vomiting, facial flushing and headache are some of the problems caused by methane.



Moreover, open crude dumping takes place at most landfills in Dhaka. This is also the most unhygienic and inefficient at the same time. If we look at Tokyo's dumping system, the garbage trucks are weighed when they arrive first at the dumping centre. The waste is dropped into a refuse bunker, a chasm-like structure, about 70-metre wide which can hold up to four days' trash. The entire operation is monitored from a central control room with live video feeds of the overall process.

There is also a shortage of waste disposal plants in Bangladesh. The Ministry of Land must look into the matter and provide reports to the government to find more spare lands in the outskirts of Dhaka city.



The two city corporations of Dhaka have to form a committee having active, honest and experienced officials who can discuss with other concerned government authorities and follow the western pattern of having different bins for different wastes which can be taken by an electronically facilitated truck.



Tokyo's dumping (one of the best in the world) can be followed. Industrial and commercial dumping has to be different from household dumping. Lands for dumping must be ensured by the Land Ministry of Bangladesh which can attract international funding at the same time if a standard waste management system is followed.



The writer is a print media journalist in Bangladesh





















