Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:35 AM
Cop jumps to death from rooftop in city

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A police constable has jumped to his death from the rooftop of a five-storey building at Khilgaon in the capital.
Moshiur Rahman, office-in-charge (OC) of Khilgaon Police Station said Tofazzal Hossain, 39, who was assigned to the special branch of police, jumped off the rooftop of the building at Tilpara at around 8.45 am on Monday,
Tofazzal, a native of Brahmanbaria, lived on the fifth floor of the building in Dhaka with his wife and two daughters.
The constable went through a coronavirus test on Apr 28 and the result came negative, the OC said citing Tofazzal's wife. He was still dejected and stressed.
Police are investigating the incident to find the motive of the suicide, the OC said.


