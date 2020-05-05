

‘Why does it matter?’



However, World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 2020 as the "International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife," in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth which would be a great chance to show-case Nurses and midwives' works positively who make up more than half the healthcare workforce worldwide.

Why midwife?



Though it was quite late compared to other countries of the world, in January 2012, a three-year Diploma in Midwifery Program was introduced by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) following a commitment of honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh at the UN General Assembly Special Session in September 2010 to train 3000 midwives. As of December 2019, a total of 319 public and private institutions offering 3 years Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery and Diploma in Midwifery only accommodating 14510 students, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (BNMC).



In her message marking Safe Motherhood Day 2019, on May 28, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, the development of maternal and child health is an indispensable part of national development and her government has introduced a three-year midwifery course to ensure safe deliveries and motherhood. It can be easily assumed from the comments of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that, midwives are contributing in different areas of health such as neonatal and maternal death, C-section birth, promoting normal delivery etc.



Areas of contributions:

There are areas where midwives have contributed significantly such as reducing child death rates. A report of the Save The Children in 2019 showed that Bangladesh has cut its child mortality for children under the age five by 63% since 2000, and by 77% since 1990. Besides, they will play a lead role in achieving the target of reducing the maternal mortality rate to 70 from 172 and neonatal mortality (in every 1,000 live births) to 12 from 17.



At the same, they also will play a major role in the target to ensure at least four-time pre-delivery healthcare services for pregnant mothers to 100 percent from 37.2 percent.The National Strategy for Maternal Health 2019-2030 aims to raise, within 2030, the rate of institutional deliveries to 85 percent from 47.1 percent and deliveries by skilled midwives to 90 percent from 50 percent.No doubt, midwives going to play an important role here too.



There are also other leading areas where our midwives can intervene such as, to drop maternal mortality rate as still around 14 mothers die every day due to complications during pregnancy such as Haemorrhage, eclampsia and obstructed or delayed deliveries. Data showing 'maternal mortality rate' was 196 per 100,000 live births in 2016, which remained unchanged since 2010. Similar to reducing maternal mortality rate, midwives can play key role to reduce unwanted Caesarean section as it is growing alarmingly. According to government report, the proportion of such deliveries has increased drastically in the country, from 12 percent in 2001 to 31 percent in 2016. When it comes to private clinics, the rate jumps to a staggering 83 percent which is almost around 6 times higher than the standard limit of World Health Organization.



What to celebrate?

As we have a quite different context this year, big question is how to celebrate the day? Making their profession more glorious, a midwife can put badge with the hashtag #ProudMidwife and share the photo in the social media. They can also share best moments, pictures in the social media and write their opinion in the blogs. As midwife stands for the rights of women, they can motivate women showing solidarity with their rights and contributions.



Showing a play card, writing 'thank you midwife' by a mother who was helped by midwife, can be posted in the social media as #I thank campaign. Producing short videos on their works, testimony videos on success also can be good ideas to highlight respective midwives work. Apart from social media, their best practices such award, scholarships or unique entrepreneurship also needed to be published for branding purpose in the major mainstream media.



Making partnership with national and local women rights groups will also support midwives while promoting their rights related issue. As midwife works close with women about health and other relevant issue, service recipients (women) should acknowledge midwives' contributions in a bigger platform like conventions, national sharing seminars which would accelerate their demands in the state level, author believes. Both women and midwives can together bring focus to the issues that they face, and together they can demand changes when and where required, author also believes.

Now what?



Whatever is the issue, maternal and neonatal death, raising voice against C-section delivery or promoting institutional delivery, midwives going to play a key role in achieving all the goals and targets, and strategies set by the government? So now the question is, should we ignore betterments of midwives who largely contributed to drop child birth rates or it would be wise to disregard those who can help to prevent 87 million unintended pregnancies and reduce the rate of unsafe abortions globally?



Can we overlook midwives and their contributions who like other health workers despite the massive threat of being infected with COVID 19, have been providing maternity care 24/7 and saving lives of thousands of mothers and babies or should we flout those midwives who quit their chase of being a government staff despite becoming 1st in the admission test?



The author strongly believes, without strengthening capacity, infrastructural development of midwives and midwifery education, all kinds goals, targets would not be easy to achieve. Let us listen to them, let them be loud about their concerns and bring reasonable solutions to their problems by relevant government bodies and donor communities.

The writer is Advocacy and Communication Specialist and former student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Dhaka University



















