Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:35 AM
Home Back Page

EU to provide $1 billion for global vaccine search

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, May 4: The European Union pledged on Monday 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) for the global search for vaccines and treatment for the novel coronavirus, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a pledging conference.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for any treatment developed to be available to everyone, something the World Health Organization said would be a challenge.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and global health organisations have launched a joint call for action to develop fast and equitable access to safe, quality, effective and affordable diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines against coronavirus.
To raise funds in support of this endeavour, the European Union and its partners will organise a worldwide pledging marathon. Countries and organisations around the world are invited to pledge to help reach the target of €7.5 billion in initial funding.
European Commission President von der Leyen said: "We need to bring the world, its leaders and people together against coronavirus. In just 10 days, we will launch a global pledging effort. A real marathon. Because beating coronavirus requires a global response and sustained actions on many fronts. We need to develop a vaccine, to produce it and deploy it to every corner of the world. And we need to make it available at affordable prices."
Researchers and innovators around the world are working very hard to find solutions to save lives and protect our health. Starting on the 4th of May, the Commission will register pledges from countries and business foundations. On that day, the Commission will also announce the next milestones of a global campaign, which is to kick off an ongoing rolling replenishment.
The Commission is also inviting governments, business leaders, public figures philanthropists, artists and citizens to raise awareness about this global pledging effort. The funds collected will be channelled into three strands: diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.
The countdown to the start of marathon begins today, the first day of the 2020 World Immunisation Week organised by the United Nations. The theme this year is #VaccinesWork for All and the campaign will focus on how vaccines, as well as the people who develop, deliver and receive them, work to protect the health of everyone, everywhere.
On 26 March, in an extraordinary meeting on the coronavirus outbreak, the G20 agreed to establish a global initiative on pandemic preparedness and response to "act as a universal, efficient, sustained funding and coordination platform to accelerate the development and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

