SCBA to provide  interest-free loan to 3,000 members





Around 3,000 members of the SCBA who have applied for the loans will be given the money through their bank accounts by this week, SCBA President Adv AM Amin Uddin.

The lawyers who have become members of SCBA before the year 2000 will be given Tk 75,000 each, the lawyers who have become members between 200-2007 will be given Tk 50,000 each and those who have become members between 2008 and 2013 will be given Tk 40,000 each.

Additionally, lawyers who have become members of the SCBA between 2014 and 2019 will be given Tk 30,000 each, the SCBA president said.

Those who avail the loan will be asked to refund the money to the SCBA fund in five installments by December 2022, he said.





























