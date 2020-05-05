Video
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:34 AM
BD, India bank on Rly for keeping supply chain uninterrupted

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh and India on Monday emphasised on finding new and innovative ideas to keep the supply chain running with much importance on exploring railway links.
Supply chain between Bangladesh and India has been disrupted like any other part of the world due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian High Commission in Dhaka organised the brainstorming Webinar where officials from both sides agreed that the existing railway links could be explored to decrease the congestion at Integrated Check Posts/Land Custom Stations and this could be an economical, user-friendly and safer option for the traders of both countries.
An additional advantage would be the reduced human interface, thereby reducing the chances of transmission of Covid-19, officials said.
Smaller rake options provided by the railways will further benefit the traders to move smaller quantities of essential commodities.
The High Commission connected the Ministry of Commerce, National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh to identify, discuss and find innovative solutions to the challenges facing bilateral trade duringCovid-19 pandemic.
Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman NBR, Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Commerce Secretary, Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, Director General (South Asia wing), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Md Shamsuzzaman, Director General Bangladesh Railways took part in the webinar.
The participants discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral trade, including supply chains and logistics, movement of essential commodities, trade facilitation at the Integrated Check Posts/Land Custom Stations (ICPs/LCSs), identification and resolution of non-tariff issues and ease of investment.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Daswas optimistic that business communities from both the countries will come forward and utilise the opportunity provided by the existing railway linkages between India and Bangladesh for moving essential commodities particularly in view of the necessary health precaution in place amidst the Covid-19 scenario.
She said Bangladesh and India share excellent bilateral relationship and trade is a cornerstone of multifaceted partnership between the two countries.
Bangladesh is the top trading partner of India in South Asia and the bilateral trade has reached $10.25 billion in the FY 2018-2019, she said.
The High Commissioner reiterated India's commitment to Bangladesh and urged the participants to find new and innovative ideas to keep the supply chains running.
The use of railways as a mode of transport for moving essential commodities was discussed at length during the webinar. Bangladesh and India have a vast network of railways and terminals are available across the country from where goods can be loaded and delivered.
Amidst the Covid-19 scenario, Indian Railways has become the backbone of Indian logistics supply chains, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
E-commerce giants, agricultural agencies, pharmaceutical companies, factories using industrial raw materials in India have strengthened their partnership with the Indian Railways and are using its services to enable faster deliveries to customers.
At present, cargo trains are permitted at the existing four railway linkages between India and Bangladesh at Petrapole-Benapole, Gede-Darshana, Rohanpur-Singhabad, and Radhikapur-Birol.    -UNB


