Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique reappointed BJSC Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, a sitting judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, has been reappointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC).
The president has made the reappointment and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday night.
As per Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission rules, the chairman of this 10-member body is appointed by the president in consultation with the chief justice from the judges of the Appellate Division of the SC.
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission first on April 30, 2015.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students vent anger over pvt univ online classes
Trade thru Benapole suspended
Trump ‘very confident’ of Covid-19 vaccine in 2020, predicts up to 100,000 US deaths
Cop jumps to death from rooftop in city
EU to provide $1 billion for global vaccine search
SCBA to provide  interest-free loan to 3,000 members
BD, India bank on Rly for keeping supply chain uninterrupted
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique reappointed BJSC Chairman


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft