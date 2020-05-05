Justice Hasan Foez Siddique reappointed BJSC Chairman

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, a sitting judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, has been reappointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC).

The president has made the reappointment and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday night.

As per Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission rules, the chairman of this 10-member body is appointed by the president in consultation with the chief justice from the judges of the Appellate Division of the SC.

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission first on April 30, 2015.





















