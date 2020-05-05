DSE for starting virtual trading amid lockdown





However, the trading will be virtual in order to maintain social distancing and stop further spread of the pandemic.

The permission was sought in a letter signed by DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haq to BSEC Chairman M Khairul Bashar.

Meanwhile DSE has taken steps to arrange virtual trading once permitted by the BSEC. The unprecedented virtual trading would be quiet challenging as well as challenging as the traders will not be in person at the trading houses.

The DSE in their letter said they will seek banks help for clearing cheques. However, DSE said once the trading resumes at this moment it will not be possible to provide all the services.

In virtual trading all communication related to the trading between the DSE and the BSEC would be online and through email.

In the wake of the lockdown DSE could not make information and issues public about the listed companies, which remained closed.

Earlier the DSE board of directors in a virtual meeting agreed in principle to start virtual trading on the bourse from May 10 after a 46-day break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minhaz Mannan Emon, one of the directors of the premier bourse said trading will resume following the approval from the BSEC.

He noted that brokers and small investors are the worst sufferers now, as the stock market has been closed since March 26 amid the coronavirus outbreak.









The brokers are passing a critical time, as they do not have any income, but will have to pay salary to their employees ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He opined that the foreign investors are also getting a negative message for prolonged closure of trading.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) is yet to decide on trade resumption. However, the CSE generally follows the DSE decision.

