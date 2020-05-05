|
BB relaxes loan policy for foreign companies
|
Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday relaxed regulations for foreign owned or controlled companies operating in Bangladesh to get short-term working capital loans from their parent companies or shareholders abroad.
"Given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions, it has been decided that foreign owned or controlled companies operating in Bangladesh irrespective of sectors may access short-term working capital loans, for the tenure of one year extendable to another one year, from their parent companies or shareholders abroad," said a BB circular.
The foreign owned or controlled companies can take the loan to meet actual needs for payments of three-month wages and salary to staff regardless of their length of engagement in manufacturing or services output activities.
Other relevant instructions regarding the transactions shall remain unchanged, the circular added.