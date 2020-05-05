Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 May, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home Business

BB relaxes loan policy for foreign companies

Published : Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday relaxed regulations for foreign owned or controlled companies operating in Bangladesh to get short-term working capital loans from their parent companies or shareholders abroad.
"Given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions, it has been decided that foreign owned or controlled companies operating in Bangladesh irrespective of sectors may access short-term working capital loans, for the tenure of one year extendable to another one year, from their parent companies or shareholders abroad," said a BB circular.
The foreign owned or controlled companies can take the loan to meet actual needs for payments of three-month wages and salary to staff regardless of their length of engagement in manufacturing or services output activities.
Other relevant instructions regarding the transactions shall remain unchanged, the circular added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE for starting virtual trading amid lockdown
BB relaxes loan policy for foreign companies
5m low income families to get Tk 12b cash incentives
Janata Bank launches agri machineries loan
Bata donates 1m pairs of shoes to health workers
BB releases Tk2,000cr stimulus fund for export industry
COVID-19: BGMEA audit finds 144 units satisfactory
Global rights body urges Bangladesh to ensure workers’ safety


Latest News
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
'Twilight' prequel book coming
No inter-dist buses will ply, none will leave workplaces for Eid
Corona infected BSMMU professor in ICU
Borrowers after March excluded from interest suspension
Govt ‘failed’ to tackle coronavirus situation, alleges BNP
Construction worker dies falling off roof in Lalmohan
Habiganj DC virus infected, treatment system collapses
Jashore transport leader shot over gambling dispute
Coronavirus pandemic likely to peak in mid-May, warn experts
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Noted haematologist Prof Moniruzzaman dies of COVID-19
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
General holiday extended till May 16
Jobless people to get financial support before Eid
District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
Shops, malls to remain open till 5 pm ahead of Eid
Prepare for an extended shutdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft