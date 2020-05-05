5m low income families to get Tk 12b cash incentives





Each family will get Tk 2400 in cash and the money will be provided as soon as possible, Finance Ministry sources said.

The low income people of the country are facing financial hardship as the lockdown kept them out of earning.

Meanwhile the government has completed the list of 50 lakh families, having at least four members in each family to feed, around two crore low income people.

Each family will get cash assistance of Tk 2,400 per month or Tk 600 per person on average. The incentive money will go directly to their mobile banking account or to their own bank account.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced Tk 1,200 crore assistance for the low income people who lost their source of earning due to the lockdown.

As per the announcement of the Prime Minister, Tk 1,200 crore will be released very soon. The Prime Minister's Office is directly supervising the matter and the Finance Ministry will do other things including disbursing the amount among the recipients, said Finance Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman.

After the announcement of the fund, the Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of these jobless people and provide them with relief goods.

To distribute the fund, the Finance Ministry and the Relief and Disaster Management Ministry started work under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office.

Steps have been taken to identify the poor and destitute people from the centre to the grass roots level in every union parishads and upazilas.

Meanwhile Planning Minister MA Mannan said more than Tk 1 lakh crore will be spent on coronavarious stimulus from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) fund earmarked for the current financial year.

The Planning Minister said the ADB implementation was not much in the last three months due to coronavirus outbreak. So the money for those projects will be spent on a priority basis to address coronavirus projects.

Besides, the health and agriculture sectors will get more importance in the ADP in the next financial year, said the Planning Minister.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the government has so far provided relief to more than 3.5 crore people across the country as assistance in the coronavirus crisis.

According to the information provided by 64 district administrations, about 120,000 tonness of rice has been allocated across the country so far. About 90,000 tonnes have been distributed.

















