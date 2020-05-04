

Prepare for an extended shutdown



Even though the country's overall economy has been badly hit, we are worried because of the increasing number of newly infected patients fast reaching 10, 000. The point here, the main purpose of the shutdown will only serve its purpose once it is strictly enforced. Given hundreds and thousands to have been crowding our markets and bazaars every day, it seems the public is yet to understand the gravity of the pandemic. That said - The severity of the situation must be communicated to the general population. In this case, the government should have taken a step further and announced these few weeks as a "lockdown"-instead of a "general holiday". Using the latter term is bound to give the wrong impression, as we have seen from the crowds who left the cities to go home as soon as it was announced. But there is still time for the authorities to clarify that these measures are being implemented in order to avert a national health crisis.

We are particularly worried about the chaotic reopening of hundreds of RMG units scattered along the greater Dhaka Division. These reopened factories will indisputably deliver counterproductive results.











Nevertheless, following the extended shutdown the government must place forward a concrete plan targeting all vulnerable groups for the uncertain days ahead that will not only provide food support but ensure financial help as well. We must ensure there is a safety net for those who are likely to be most adversely affected, and ensure that they do not fall prey to further hardships during these difficult times.



