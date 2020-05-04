Prepare for an extended shutdown

Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020
Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020

The government is about to extend the duration of ongoing shutdown till May 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.  Given the higher number of infected persons shooting up by more than five hundred per day, it appeared to be more than just necessary. However, once the shutdown is approved, this would be fifth time the government extended shutdown after it first announced closure of all public and private offices on 26 March last.

Even though the country's overall economy has been badly hit, we are worried because of the increasing number of newly infected patients fast reaching 10, 000. The point here, the main purpose of the shutdown will only serve its purpose once it is strictly enforced. Given hundreds and thousands to have been crowding our markets and bazaars every day, it seems the public is yet to understand the gravity of the pandemic. That said - The severity of the situation must be communicated to the general population. In this case, the government should have taken a step further and announced these few weeks as a "lockdown"-instead of a "general holiday". Using the latter term is bound to give the wrong impression, as we have seen from the crowds who left the cities to go home as soon as it was announced. But there is still time for the authorities to clarify that these measures are being implemented in order to avert a national health crisis.
We are particularly worried about the chaotic reopening of hundreds of RMG units scattered along the greater Dhaka Division. These reopened factories will indisputably deliver counterproductive results.





Nevertheless, following the extended shutdown the government must place forward a concrete plan targeting all vulnerable groups for the uncertain days ahead that will not only provide food support but ensure financial help as well. We must ensure there is a safety net for those who are likely to be most adversely affected, and ensure that they do not fall prey to further hardships during these difficult times.

In the end, if we must repeat, please comply with the shutdown rules and stay home unless it is urgent to go out. We have passed through April and passing through May is even more crucial - so to prevent the further spreading of the deadly pandemic. The current rate of infected persons implies the total number to reach a staggering 50, 000 or perhaps more before we step into June. If our people keep violating the shutdown rules, we are afraid the extension will only continue. Stay home, stay safe. 



