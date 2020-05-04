Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020
No snapshot, sincerely stay beside farmers

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir
This year people from all walks of life, i.e. Teachers, students, political activists, transport workers, shopkeepers, and other professionals, have come forward to help farmers harvest Boro paddy, the main crop in the haor region of Sylhet division and it is really a praiseworthy efforts of every corner.
But it has been observed with surprise that some political leaders and activists are very busy how to make a photo session and upload the same in the social media to attract the followers, some of them are also busy to harvest the raw paddy during the snapshots. The matter is not only discomforting for the farmers, sometimes it is also harmful for the raw paddy as well, when a group of cohorts appear at a time in the field. Those who are sincerely interested to support the farmers, they can help the farmers in lieu of wages, many of the cultivators viewed in the media. They need helping hand instead of snapshots and mockery in this moment.




So, it is not the time for photo session, sincerely stay beside the farmers with the helping hand how to harvest the paddy quickly.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



