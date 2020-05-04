COVID-19 detection in human saliva by PCR: Why not to get it approved in Bangladesh?





1. Group with COVID-19 PCR positive showing clinical symptoms.



2. Group with COVID-19 PCR negative still showing clinical symptoms.

3. Group neither showing symptoms nor even tested.

Since COVID-19 is an evolving situation, very little is known both scientifically as well as in the context of public health management. Therefore, the whole world came to a decision to tell people 'stay-at-home' and by doing so, each country leaders could get some time to make plans. Plans does not mean finding a magic solution overnight. In a simple way, plans were to understand about the pathogens why it is so contagious and what can be done to either limit the spread or protect the people. Interestingly, while this discussion was relatively short and decision was quick to disseminate the guidance further to the public, COVID-19 already infected millions of people, which was remarkable for an infectious pathogen in history.



Under this current situation, everybody came to a consensus that diagnosis, followed by contact tracing and quarantine are the critical steps to follow in order to slow the spread of disease. Often times, we forget the development of a situation and the initial work. If we look back, the coronavirus was sequenced extremely rapidly, and multiple RT-PCR assays were quickly developed, and the details were shared for use by laboratories worldwide. PCR assay which is based on the detection of viral RNA is highly sensitive and specific.



As a results in the United States, the assay designed by the CDC immediately granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. We might have missed the step before FDA approved CDC, which is another US-govt organization, to test clinical samples. CDC made initial trial in patient samples and submitted report to FDA for approval. In addition, many academic laboratories and commercial manufacturers designed different versions of COVID-19 tests.However, the unprecedented need for testing resulted in a severe shortage of all reagents and supplies including collection swabs, transport media, extraction kits, and RT-PCR enzyme mixtures.



A number of studies are underway to determine which specimens (nasopharyngeal, nasal, oropharyngeal, or saliva) are acceptable for testing. The key element of PCR testing is the viral load in the samples collected as nasopharyngeal, nasal, oropharyngeal swabs. This unique sampling procedure especially in a setting of high density population and with few health care professionals is very challenging and often times ends up poor quality of samples. Thus, PCR tests could easily turn negative in those samples and the individuals return to the community and keep spreading the virus.

In addition of sample quality, we need to keep in mind that more than 80% people don't develop clinical symptoms but still pose huge risk to spread the virus. This is due to the fact that this CVOID-19 is highly replicating and could be find in the upper respiratory tract more than the lower respiratory tract in the beginning of infection. Because of this, there is a high demand of increasing the number of testing in each country.



When scientist learnt about this virus location, Rutgers Professor Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics. Rutgers University thought why not to try human saliva instead of nasal swabs to detect virus by PCR. The new saliva collection method, which RUCDR developed in partnership with Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs (ADL), will allow for broader population screening than the current method of nose and throat swabs.



Advantages of sampling:

Self-collection of saliva is more quick and scalable than swab collections and does not need to put health care professional in at risk for infection by performing nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal collections. A pre-marked tube with preservative is given to the patients to spit into the tube until tube is filled up to the mark. Tube with saliva immediately changes color and that indicates samples are well preserved and ready to transfer to the lab for PCR. This is an extraordinary development in changing the sampling protocol but without compromising testing sensitivity and specificity. This modification of the protocol has already gone to a smaller scale trial and testing reports were compared side-by-side with the existing standard protocol. US-FDA is currently evaluating the data for giving approval to use throughout country.



Rutgers University President Robert Barchi called the new saliva test a "herculean effort that is great for the country and the world and by reflection great for our university."



Valuable resource for Bangladesh:

Bangladesh has already announced the partial lifting of lock-down especially in the garments sector. Though Bangladesh is far behind with the number of testing that actually needed to identify the infected person for contact tracing, existing standard PCR is not covering all the patients waiting in line. Now with the ease of restriction, number of testing is urgently needed to increase because people will be coming close to each other and likely to spread the infection.

If enough testing and isolation is not available, there will be more epicenter formation and may go beyond the control. Incorporation of this saliva based assay will be safe and speedy and could cover both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Interestingly, since this virus spreads rapidly from person to person and does not require patients with symptoms to shed virus, this saliva-based assay would be very suitable in Bangladesh to collect samples from any individuals at any time.



What do we need?

Simply, we need scientists who can adopt this test in their laboratory and run a small trial by taking saliva and nasal swabs from the same individuals and compare PCR results side-by-side before formally submitted application to the drug administration for an approval. This whole modification of the test is already under trial in New Jersy, USA in patients. It has proven to be safer and time-saving with same sensitivity and specificity.

Dr Jubayer Rahman writes from,

Maryland, USA















