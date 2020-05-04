

COVID-19 & Dhaka City: Most vulnerable places

Among the total 8790 infectors in the country, around 3600 (41%) are coming from different parts of Dhaka City, which even does not include Narayanganj and Gazipur, the closer peripheral regions of the capital city.



Dhaka is one of the world's most densely populated cities in the world having least privileges of environmental protection and sanitation facilities as compared to many other cities of the world. While the Health and Sanitation Ranking Organization conducts their 'Quality of Living: World Wide City Ranking', Dhaka has always been given either the first, second or third position among the 25 dirtiest cities of the world. The density of lead in the air of Dhaka City in dry season reaches 463 nanograms, which is the highest in the world and it is much higher than some of its comparable and competitive cities of the world. Air pollution in Dhaka City is alarming because of its highest number of population and increasing pressure of transport. Under such situation, Dhaka now becomes a hotspot region for coronavirus contamination as it is very densely populated city with multifarious groups of people living here and many of them are moving around the city in search of different work activities for their survival. The city is surrounded by a huge number of garments industries where the workers have lesser sense of distance maintenance and lockdown rules which as a matter of fact, threatens the city further during this stage of COVID-19 pandemic.



We remember that Bangladesh had tested the first death from coronavirus on March 8 and since then, the total number of death in the country has gone up to 177 which is more pronounced in Dhaka City. While having latest data on Dhaka City, it becomes clear to us that majority of the COVID-19 victims are coming from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Savar and Gazipur as these places are the central locations of people's movement. Lockdown in Dhaka City does not work properly as the law enforcers become puzzled in controlling the public movement and their careless attitude. If we observe very carefully, we find that many low earning working people specially the vendors, workers, hawkers and many other groups of people still are not using any facial mask nor are they maintaining any social distance among themselves while moving on the streets. Based on the case distribution of the infectors in Dhaka City, it is found that COVID-19 has now entered in all parts of Dhaka city starting from Adabor to Gulshan and Baridhara to Gendaria; but the number of victims are not the same and consistent in all parts of the city. Out of 3500 infected in Dhaka, around 400 are suspected to be coming from old part of Dhaka city, which is the most densely populated region. In this context, Rajarbagh area having nearness to Kamalapur Railway station is also coming almost closer to Old Dhaka showing about 140 infectors in this area until now.



The total number of victims in Kakrail roughly stands at 75 which however, does not seem to be a crowded place as compared to old Dhaka; in this case, if it happens that presumably may be said that the victims might be mostly the members of Tablig Jamat. Mohammadpur and Mirpur are also showing quite prominence in terms of infection as Mohammadpur alone has 70 infectors and this number all through for Mirpur area comes to 140. It may be mentioned here that a particular section of people in Mirpur and Mohammadpur areas especially the Bihari communities always have a tendency to overlook the rules imposed during the coronavirus situation; they always come out of their houses very recklessly and perhaps, lockdown system also does not work there properly. It is reported that as many as 13 persons with COVID-19 symptoms have died at the Geneva Camp of Mohammadpur which has been fully concealed by the residents of this crammed camp.



In common saying, Japan Garden City is often regarded as the slum of rich people and surprisingly, having a quite dense living, there has not been any reported case of corona perhaps because of the reason that, strict rules are maintained in terms of accessibility of the outsiders in these apartments. Dhanmondi area also is not spared from the contamination where we find that there are around 40 cases of infectors in this area, the reasons however, being unknown to us. Dhaka Cantonment has seven cases infectors, while the infected at Dhaka University area including BUET have only five such cases. It seems to us that if the lockdown procedure is strictly maintained, there is lesser possibility of having contamination. On the other hand, Baridhara has 7 cases of infectors, while the number infected in Gulshan are 25 which clearly say that the pattern of contamination in the city area is not always very consistent. As Basabo has 35 cases of infections, Bashundhara Housing Complex being a secluded region also has 13 cases of infectors. In providing an overall statistical distribution of contamination, it is evident that COVID-19 has affected at least one hundred places and streets of Dhaka city which is very much alarming for all of us as the number is proportionately increasing every day keeping pace with the rise of victims at the national level.



Many people complain that being a capital city, Dhaka has not been properly guarded since the very beginning of the pandemic and law enforcers often failed to keep people at home and ensuring physical distance while they are coming out. At the very beginning, we should not have allowed the Bangladeshi nationals returning from abroad to move out independently without putting them in proper quarantine for a fixed period of time. They had to leave the place due to not having proper support in the quarantine camp. Police high officials now report that many people often come out of the houses with such excuses that they often cannot turn them away. A very responsible Police Officer from Narayanganj mentioned that about 6000 trucks are entering and leaving the city everyday and people are frequently travelling in those vehicles. People enter Dhaka after getting down from the trucks and sneak to Dhaka city as one Police officer reported that people walk down up to different check posts and after passing the check post, they again get into the trucks for purpose of travelling. Many responsible persons think that it might be possible to minimize the outbreak of the disease if the authorities could stop the exodus to and from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur. Myaor Selina Hayat Ivy from Narayanganj long before urged the Government to impose curfew and to bring her city under complete lockdown for stopping the virus to spread in other areas of the country including Dhaka city. Since the lockdown has now been extended up to May 17, we urge the Home Ministry to be uncompromising in implementing the corona rules everywhere including Dhaka, so that it does not go on expanding any further.



Since the garments industries have started functioning, it is therefore suggested that strict measures in separating the industrial areas of Dhaka and also simultaneously barring their workers travelling from one place to another and free movement of them have to be stopped immediately. Furthermore, each and every worker has to be tested to ensure that none of them unknowingly carries any virus among them. Government should notify all industrial owners who opened their factories informing them to carry on such testing under their own initiatives and after completion of this testing, they must provide the list with the Health Ministry to get a clearance certificate. Otherwise, the situation of Dhaka and other parts of the country will be horrendous if a single worker conceals their symptoms of suffering.



(Prof Dr. A.H.M. Zehadul Karim is a

former Vice Chancellor of a public

university in Bangladesh, now teaches

at Jagannath University).















