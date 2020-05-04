

Bangladesh to face tougher challenges



But she is alone in the political leadership of the Government. Most of the relevant others showed incompetence and talkativeness in such a distressing situation. There was a lack of coordination among the relevant ministers. It was plainly a major failure of the professional bureaucracy of the ministries concerned.



Shortage of masks, gowns, gloves, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, and crisis with COVID- 19 testing tools and breathing machines (i.e. ventilators) seemed to be management failure of the concerned ministry. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held very poor preparation for such a critical situation. Did it hold any contingency plan?



Field level hospitals seemed to be more off-guard. For instance, a coronavirus affected medical doctor's treatment was not possible in a regional (i.e. Sylhet) hospital due to the absence of a ventilator facility there. He was affected by COVID-19 as a result of providing medical care facilities to the patients without standard and adequate safety equipment. Social media reported that the doctor had to come to the capital city Dhaka with his own initiative and died while he was under medical treatment.



Very sad! Those who boasted,and deliberately spoke that they were very well prepared for combatting COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh, none of them has resigned. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed to be well prepared with very poor preparation to deal with such a critical pandemic situation. This is highly unethical and a major wrong. Rather, it was better to acknowledge reality.



Funding is not the main issue for this ministry. For more than a decade, given to the wisdom of a visionary head of the Government, the health budget has been considered one of the priority allocations in Bangladesh's budget. Corruption research, victims' claim, and public perception suggest that the main problems of the ministry are system loss, bureaucratic interests related to procurement, material constraints, negligence of official duties, poor public health services, political and administrative failure to create a robust accountability framework, and building a sturdy contingency plan to resolve crisis situations.



Nonetheless, the number of coronavirus patients in the country is still limited. Worryingly, it is increasing geometrically and the mortality rate among the infected is the highest in the world. COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh is becoming a serious nuisance due to irresponsible behaviors of some public ignoring the lockdown norms. And those who were cautious found hat-bazaars very unhealthy and unprotected. If the people are not yet self-consciously boosted-up their awareness, then the tragedy is likely for the country.



It seems that the country does not hold affordability of continuing long-term lockdown without development partners'and/or internal CSRs, NGOs and richest peoples' extensive cooperation. For short-run back-up targeting the county's operating core and most vulnerable segments of the society, the PM unveiled Taka 72,750 crore (USD 8,573 million) stimulus packages to offset the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. A long-term plan and strategic cooperation efforts are must to recover sustained losses, and to lift up the missing middle class of the society. Economic restructuring, as well as recovery, is a strategic issue that requires a collective response of public, private, civil society organization and development partners.



Almighty is merciful. By the grace of almighty, human civilization may soon be overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Bangladesh will also be survived. But the people of this country now have to think collectively and significantly about how important it is to protect the health sector or the health system of the state.



One further important thing that has emerged from the effect of the global disruptive situation in the country is that throughout the last decade, the development of the country is indeed rapidly accelerated by the outstanding influence of far-sighted leadership of the PM. But sector-based strong contingency plans with appropriate resource back-up for facing adversity, and their efficient implementation frameworks have not been shaped to the expected level. This is practicably due to a large part of the leadership and administration of the government possesses a lack of moral and/or strategic competences.



With the demise of the present Prime Minister, the country may face a major ethical leadership crisis in the future. Therefore, the Prime Minister should focus on developing the ideological, highly enlightened and strategically competent next-generation leadership. Surely they can reconstruct the nation and ensure the sustainable development of the country. And thus, the incomplete dream of the father of the nation will be fully appreciated.



Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam

Talukdar is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Business Administration, American International

University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

















