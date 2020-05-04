

Preparation before recession



According to World Bank the GDP growth may be declined by 2-3% in the current fiscal year which may rise unemployment and deepen the poverty. In an anticipation of negative effect, Bangladesh Government has declared different financial stimulus for different aggrieved sectors to save the economy from potential break-down and to survive the local industries and businesses. Like government, we, from individual to corporate level, shall have to take preparation to face the economic crisis.



It is true that due to the Coronavirus, local as well as international demand of products have already been declined. Different organizations under service industry like airlines, hotels and similar others have suspended their operations. Whatever the kind of the industry, now everyone's motto is to survive rather than grow up. To stay in break-even level every business organization will try to minimize their different expenses.



In such situation, most of the business entities try to cut cost by reducing the manpower cost. But, there are many ways to reduce the overall cost other than reduce manpower. If everyone will go for the reduction of manpower then unemployment will increase which reduce the buying power of the consumer and it is ultimately the consumers, who have driven the economy. So, unemployment indirectly reduces business growth.



Out of four production factors; land, manpower, capital and entrepreneurship, it is being said that production is impossible without manpower and if any organization wants to survive in this crucial period, only the existing dedicated manpower with good team effort can take the responsibility. If any organization gives value to its employees in such crisis moment, I believe that the employees will be more loyal and productive for the organization.



If any organization has no other option then they can reduce the manpower cost without cutting manpower. The chief of the organization may hold a meeting with the employees, let them understand the current financial position of the organization, set strategy to come out from the situation and may reduce some benefits of the employees for temporary period, just for the period until recovery. The employees of the organizations should also understand the overall situation of the economy and their organizations' financial position; so that they can contribute to recover the crisis. The employees should be more honest, dedicated and should give their best effort for improve the position of the organization. The entrepreneur should play the main role for the survival.



He/she should concentrate on tactics to increase the selling of goods and services at lowest cost in an affordable price considering the present buying power of the consumers. If he needs to inject more capital for survival, first try to invest from own sources e.g. reserve fund, liquidation of unused organizational or personal asset or personal savings etc. Because, in this crisis moment investment from the Bank loan or interest bearing any other loan will not only increase the burden but also may weaken the organizational health.



If no other way than taking loan from Bank, the entrepreneur should be prudent to use the fund effectively and efficiently so that quick return can be achieved from the investment. Every expenses of the organization should count properly. 10-15% cost of the organization may be minimized, if the organization maintains austerity and efficiency in utilization of organization's assets. Another important thing is that the manufacturer who has their own distribution channel to distribute goods to retailer, can initiate credit line for the small retailers. They can sell the goods "payment after sale" basis. It will give the opportunity to the small retailers to survive as well as the producer to increase the sale.



Every individual should take some preparation for any unforeseen bad days and when there is a forecast of recession then financial preparation is very essential. In times of recession, low and middle income people will suffer most. The jobholders, especially private jobholders, may always stay in fear of losing job. So, this is the time to prove someone as an asset to his employer. Try to do your job more dedicatedly, sincerely and efficiently so that you can add value to your organization. Side by side, try to save some money in every month from your income. Try to lead life with minimum cost, curtail luxury and unnecessary expenses and habituate all the family members with this.



Avoid purchasing foreign products and prefer to purchase local made product. This practice will save your country's industries and contribute to the GDP. Avoid availing any loan for purchasing consumer durables or any luxury purpose, prudently use the credit card. If possible adjust the existing loan from own source, this will minimize your burden. If you have several loans (personal loan, car loan, credit card etc.) then restructure them in consultation with your Bank, if your monthly income declined and the best option is to settle the loans by redemption of assets. If you want to switch your job from one organization to another organization in times of recession, compare the financial position, market position, working environment as well as behavior of the employer to its employees of your existing organization with the new employer.



If all the things are better then switch otherwise stay in your existing organization. Those who are solvent must donate a certain some of money to your nearest people (known and unknown) who has real need. If income declines, then may do some addition job or business to increase the income. Now, online businesses, freelancing, private tuition etc are popular. Different professionals (Doctors, Engineers and others) may reduce their charges for the service seekers considering the economy.



It is a good sign and prudent act that our government has already initiated different stimulus for the different clusters so that our economy remains good. But, government must ensure the proper distribution and utilization of the stimulus fund. Corruption in all level must be minimized. Because, corruption will increase the cost, reduce efficiency and decrease the morality of the people. The recession that we are expecting, is not a man made crisis, rather it's a global crisis. So, our honesty, hardworking, right decision, sincerity, work togetherness, dedication and patriotism are necessary to overcome the economic depression. There is a proverb, hope for the best and prepare for the worst. If we can set this in our mind, then it will be easy for us to face any situation in life.



The writer is banker and

freelance contributor















