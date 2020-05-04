

Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms



Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee vice-president and Dhaka University teacher Professor Muntasir Mamun has been admitted to Mugda General Hospital in the capital with coronavirus symptoms.



Mugda General Hospital's ENT Department's head and hospital's Covid-19 Committee's president Prof Dr Monilal Aich Litu said Professor Muntasir was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Sunday evening.



"Professor Muntasir Mamun has been brought at the hospital this afternoon with coronavirus symptoms. His physical condition is not good. He is undergoing treatment at the ICU. He can't see properly. His oxygen saturation has gone down. We're trying our best to make him well. We will conduct another test of him Monday morning," he said.



The health directorate Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of Covid-19 cases – 665 – in 24 hours till 8am. Two more deaths from the virus were also reported, bringing the total number of casualties to 177.



Professor Muntasir Mamun's daughter Roya Muntasir said, "We have admitted my father to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. He tested negative ten days ago. We have admitted him today as coronavirus symptoms in his body become visible."



SZA





















