Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 4:05 PM
latest General holiday extended till May 16       Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182       This year’s minimum Fitra Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,200        District-based small industries to be reopened, says PM      
Home National

Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:04 AM  Count : 235
Observer Online Report

Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms

Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms



Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee vice-president and Dhaka University teacher Professor Muntasir Mamun has been admitted to Mugda General Hospital in the capital with coronavirus symptoms.

Mugda General Hospital's ENT Department's head and hospital's Covid-19 Committee's president Prof Dr Monilal Aich Litu said Professor Muntasir was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Sunday evening.

"Professor Muntasir Mamun has been brought at the hospital this afternoon with coronavirus symptoms. His physical condition is not good. He is undergoing treatment at the ICU. He can't see properly. His oxygen saturation has gone down. We're trying our best to make him well. We will conduct another test of him Monday morning," he said.

The health directorate Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of Covid-19 cases – 665 – in 24 hours till 8am. Two more deaths from the virus were also reported, bringing the total number of casualties to 177.

Professor Muntasir Mamun's daughter Roya Muntasir said, "We have admitted my father to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. He tested negative ten days ago. We have admitted him today as coronavirus symptoms in his body become visible."

SZA

Related Topics

Prof Muntasir Mamun   corona symptoms  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tabligh member with corona symptoms dies
General holiday extended till May 16
Selected 5,054 nurses to be appointed soon: PM
Prof Muntasir Mamun contracts coronavirus
Murder accused killed in 'Gazipur gunfight'
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
This year’s minimum Fitra Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,200
Govt offices to be reopened on limited scale


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Savar
Tabligh member with corona symptoms dies
General holiday extended till May 16
Selected 5,054 nurses to be appointed soon: PM
Prof Muntasir Mamun contracts coronavirus
Murder accused killed in 'Gazipur gunfight'
Virus cases surpass 10,000; total deaths 182
This year’s minimum Fitra Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,200
Govt offices to be reopened on limited scale
2 pharmacy workers infected with coornavirus in Noakhali
Most Read News
Preparation before recession
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
'General holidays to continue until May 15'
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft