Monday, 4 May, 2020, 4:04 PM
Bata donates 1m pairs of shoes to health workers

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Bata has donated I million pairs of shoe to health workers and volunteers in the forefront of fighting coronavirus pandemic in the country. In statement it said as a global leading shoe making company, Bata feels responsible towards all its stakeholders including the communities in which it operates across countries and regions.
This is why the Bata Group commits to donate 1 million pairs   of shoes to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day.  The donation will impact a number of countries, in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India, according to press release.
"During these unprecedented times, Bata is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the health and safety of our employees and consumers, to continue to serve our consumers to the best of our ability, and to take meaningful action to help communities in need and those on the frontlines" said Alexis Nasard, Bata CEO.  "Now more than ever, we are committed to upholding our values and to improving the lives of our consumers, employees, suppliers, customers and communities".
Since the onset of the outbreak, Bata through its 'Bata Heroes' initiative, has been working with its long-standing foundations, charitable partners, government officials, and other organizations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, in countries as diverse as India, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Colombia, Italy, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Chile, Peru, Thailand, Malaysia.   Bata produced and donated face masks, face shields and protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, as well as donated food, hygienic products, or funds through the Bata Children's Program and the Bata Shoe Foundation.


